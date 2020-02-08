Man United plan permanent Ighalo deal

Manchester United could decide to sign Shanghai Shenhua striker, Odion Ighalo, on a permanent deal at the end of the 2019-20 campaign.

In a surprise move, the Red Devils secured the Nigerian’s services on a six-month loan deal in the final stages of the January window.

Under the terms of the current agreement, Ighalo will spend the rest of the season on loan with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side before returning to his parent club.

But British media are reporting that Ole Gunnar-Solskjaer could move to make the deal a permanent one, depending on how the striker adapts to the club.

Ighalo, who netted 33 times in two seasons at Watford, has been seen working hard in training along with the rest of the squad.

The former Super Eagles striker is set to make his debut against Chelsea on February 17 when the Premier League resumes.