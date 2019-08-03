Man United, Leicester Agree Record $80m Deal for Maguire

Premier League giants Manchester United have reached an agreement to sign England centre-back Harry Maguire from Leicester for £80m – a world record fee for a defender.

Maaguire, 26, is expected to complete a medical at the club at the weekend, making him United’s third summer signing following Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James, who arrived from Crystal Palace and Swansea respectively.

“The clubs have agreed [a fee] and there’s still some work for it to go through,” said Brendan Rodgers.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Leicester boss added: “There’s still a bit to go in terms of Harry’s medical and whatever personal things to sort out, but it is what it is.

“He’s a special player, he’s not a player that of course we would want to lose.

“He’s a top-class player, he’s a good man as well, and everything about Harry over the course of this pre-season, he knows there has been interest over the summer and he’s been super professional.”

The deal means Maguire becomes the world’s most expensive defender, eclipsing the £75m Liverpool paid Southampton for Virgil van Dijk in January 2018.

He also becomes United’s second most expensive signing, after Paul Pogba who was brought back from Juventus for £89m.