Man United goalie, Romero, involved in car crash [Photos]

Manchester United’s second-choice goalkeeper, Sergio Romero was on Monday involved in a car accident near the club’s training ground.

The Premier League club confirmed the news, claiming the Argentine suffered no injuries.

Images after the incident show Romero’s £170,000 Lamborghini smashed up and under the roadside barrier, facing towards trees off the A6144 road.

The 32-year-old has acted as United’s back-up goalkeeper in the Premier League this season to David de Gea and is yet to feature in the top flight.

He has however played in four of United’s Europa League matches, plus three times in the League Cup and in each of their FA Cup third-round clashes against Wolves.

