Man United Chief, Woodward’s home attacked

The Cheshire home of Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been attacked by a group chanting that he was “going to die”.

A video posted on social media showed an individual throwing a red flare over a large gate, while others sang songs aimed at the 48-year-old.

The BBC reports that Woodward, who is married with two young children, was not present at the time.

Meanwhile, Premier League giants Manchester United have reacted to the incident, saying anyone committing a criminal offence or trespassing will be banned for life.

A club statement added: “Fans expressing opinion is one thing, criminal damage and intent to endanger life is another. There is simply no excuse for this.

“We know that the football world will unite behind us as we work with police to identify the perpetrators of this unwarranted attack.”

Cheshire police confirmed they received a call about “an incident of criminal damage” on Tuesday evening involving “a large group”.

A statement continued: “Thankfully no-one was harmed, and officers will liaise with security officials over the coming days to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and identify those involved.”

Woodward has been the subject of growing supporter discontent at United in recent weeks as results continue to go south.

The red Devils sit fifth in the Premier League – 33 points behind leaders Liverpool – and Woodward has been the target of blame by many fans.

At the recent home game against Burnley and Sunday’s FA Cup victory over Tranmere, supporters have sung the same song about Woodward and made repeated calls for the club’s owners, the Glazer family, to leave the club.

United play local rivals Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night. They trail 3-1 on aggregate.