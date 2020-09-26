Man United beat Brighton amid VAR chaos, Everton continue perfect start

Manchester United scored a dramatic injury-time penalty to beat Brighton 3-2 for their first three points of the season in a stunning game at Amex Stadium.

A rip-roaring clash was settled with the very final kick as Bruno Fernandes coolly stroked in the winning penalty, spotted and awarded via a VAR check for Neal Maupay’s handball from a corner, after referee Chris Kavanagh had blown the final whistle.

Minutes earlier in stoppage time, Brighton thought they had deservedly sealed a point when Solly March headed in a cross from Alireza Jahanbakhsh.

The hosts had taken the lead through a Maupay penalty before United clawed their way back thanks to a Lewis Dunk own goal and a superb solo effort from Marcus Rashford.

Graham Porter’s men fought back, hitting the woodwork five times (with Leandro Trossard responsible for three of them), though United had two goals ruled out for offside.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side emerged winners from a madcap game s they finally get their season underway.

Meanwhile, Everton continued their perfect start to the season with a 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s fifth league goal of the season opened the scoring for the Toffees following neat build-up from James Rodriguez and Seamus Coleman.

Cheikhou Kouyate’s free header drew Palace level, but Richarlison restored the visitors’ lead from the penalty spot after Joel Ward was controversially adjudged to have handled Lucas Digne’s knockdown.

The win lifts Carlo Ancelotti’s side to the temporarily top of the Premier League.

