Man travels 300km to murder girlfriend

Police in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, Kenya have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with the death of a 22-year-old woman, with whom he was romantically involved.

The suspect, Allan Musila, who works as a security guard with G4S in Kakamega County, arrived at the now-deceased’s house in Weru area in Kinangop late Tuesday, January 21.

It is understood that an argument between them erupted, leading to a fatal attack.

Police say Musila stabbed his girlfriend, Consolata Wambui, a teacher at St. Michael’s Girls’ High School in Nyandarua, multiple times using a kitchen knife, leaving her with serious injuries to the head and chest.

Wambui’s brother, who resides near his sister’s rented house, told newsmen that he heard Wambui screaming for help, and when he arrived at the scene, he found Musila holding a knife that had blood dripping from it.

The deceased’s sibling said he raised the alarm, attracting the attention of neighbours, who rushed to Wambui’s house and disarmed the suspect before the police were called in.

Wambui, a mother of a young daughter, died Tuesday night shortly after she was admitted to Engineer Sub-County Hospital.

Her body remains preserved at the medical facility’s morgue.

Doctors said Wambui lost a lot of blood, resulting in her death.

Musila is currently detained at Engineer Police Station as investigations into Wambui’s killing continue.

Wambui’s relatives said their kin had ended her relationship with Musila some time back, and were shocked to learn that he had travelled from Kakamega to Kinangop a distance of 300kms to eliminate their loved one.