Man thrown in jail for stealing Christmas decorations

Operatives of the Oyo State Police Command have arrested a 45-year-old man who identified himself as a scavenger, Kamorudeen Salau, in Ibadan, the state capital for allegedly stealing Christmas decorations.

Salau was on Friday arraigned before an Iwo Road Magistrates’ Court for stealing the decorations erected by the Oyo State government.

The Oyo state government had recently decorated some roundabouts within the Ibadan metropolis for the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

ASP Sunday Ogunremi, the prosecutor, told the court that on Dec. 26, at about 11.30 am., Salau allegedly stole some iron rods, valued at N20,000 and some Christmas decoration materials, valued at N5,000.

Ogunremi said the total value of the stolen items, belonging to Oyo State Government, was N25,000.

He added that the offence was committed at the State Secretariat roundabout, Agodi, Ibadan.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 390 (9) of the Criminal Code, Cap. 38, Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The accused person pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Taiwo Oladiran, ordered that the accused be remanded at the Agodi Correctional Centre till December 30 for reading of fact.