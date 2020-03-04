Man suffers 12-hour erection after smoking weed

A 32-year-old man who had unbearable erections lasting several hours is likely to have a condition caused by regular cannabis use, scientists say.

It is thought to be the first case of marijuana-related priapism in a patient where all other known causes have been excluded.

It is feared that if left untreated, the condition causing persistent erections with no sexual stimulation can permanently damage the penis.

Scientists studied the unusual case after an African American man went to the Coliseum Medical Centers twice in two weeks complaining of erections lasting 12 and six hours.

The patient told doctors he smoked weed ‘several nights per week for the past six months’, including within the two hours before his priapism episodes.

In that time he had at least four erections lasting around four hours which eventually went down on their own, according to the Journal of Cannabis Research.

At each visit doctors at the hospital in Macon, Georgia, injected him with phenylephrine to make his erection subside.

The man told medics that he started smoking cannabis at 16 years old and started having hours long erections.

But after he stopped using the drug in his twenties he found he never had an episode of priapism.

As well as illegal drugs like cocaine priapism can also be triggered by prescription drugs including anti-depressants.

Researchers could not say why the patient’s priapism was caused by cannabis but they claimed there was a ‘convincing correlation’ between the two.

One of the theories suggested by researchers included chemicals in the plant turning off brain signals that bring normal erections to an end.

They also said blood vessels tend to dilate when using marijuana, so a change in circulation around the body could also have caused the patient’s priapism.