Man Stabs Mother to Death in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command says it had commenced an investigation into the alleged killing of a woman by her son.

This was disclosed by ASP Samaila Usman, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, in a chat with newsmen Thursday in Lafia, the state capital.

”Our men on patrol received a distress call on Jan. 30, at 10:00 hours that a mob was beating one Michael Habila of Tudun Gwandara in Lafia.

”They rescued him from the mob and later discovered that he had allegedly stabbed his mother due to misunderstanding.

”She was rushed to the hospital where she later died as confirmed by the doctor,” he said.

Residents in the area said the suspect, Michel Habila, was in the habit of harassing people with a knife whenever he was under the influence of drugs.

The PPRO, who said that the suspect is currently in custody, assured the public that the police would get to the root of the matter.

Mr Usman added that the suspect would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.