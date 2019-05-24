Man Stabs Lover’s Husband to Death in Kwara

An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a man, Abdullahi Ali, accused of murdering his mistress’ husband, be remanded in prison, pending legal advice from the Office of the State Director of Public Prosecutions.

Magistrate Malik Mogaji, who did not take the plea of Ali, ordered he be remanded in Oke-kura Prison, Ilorin, the Kwara state capital.

The Prosecutor, Sgt. Adebayo Thomas told the court that Ali was arrested on April 26, following information received that he trespassed on to the victim, Salleh Zakariyau’s property and stabbed him to death.

Thomas said that Ali, conspired with one Umaru, who is at large, to kill the deceased.

According to the prosecutor, the brutal killing followed a warning the deceased gave Ali to stay away from his wife.

He added that the incident happened in Bawagana Camp Via Baruteen Local Government Area of Kwara.

He said the alleged offence contravened the provisions of Sections 97 and 221 of Penal Code Law.

The case was adjourned until June 17 for further mention.