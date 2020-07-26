Man stabs himself dead as fiancée chooses another man

A Twenty-Five-year-old man, Ashiru Musa Danrimi, has allegedly stabbed himself to death with a knife in Kano State as his fiancee jilted him by settling down for marriage with another man.

The sad incident reportedly occurred on Thursday in Danrimi, Kadawa ward, Ungogo local government area of Kano state.

Sources in the area who spoke on condition of anonymity said Musa took his own life after his relationship with his fiancee, Umi Muhammad, failed to work out after considerable financial investments and commitments.

Many said the relationship between late Musa and Umi was a popular one within the neighbourhood and expected to end in marital union.

When contacted, the Kano State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa confirmed the incidence to newsmen saying the Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the tragic incident.

“We took the man to the Murtala hospital and he was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The Commissioner of Police has ordered an investigation on circumstances surrounding the tragic incident,” DSP Haruna however said.

