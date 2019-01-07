Man Stabbed to Death in Rivers over Campaign Posters

A young man, Chimezie Dike, was on Saturday stabbed to death during a fight with one Henry Ekeozor over the pasting of campaign posters on the wall of a building.

The incident was said to have happened around 8.20pm at 40B Azikiwe Street, Mile 2, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Sources say the deceased, was contracted to paste the campaign posters of Collyns Owondah, a House of Representatives candidate of the party in the area.

But Henry and his mother, Ifeoma Ekeozor, a woman leader of the APC in the area, had expressed dissatisfaction over the pasting of campaign posters of the House of Representatives candidate on the wall of their residence.

The disapproval by the duo reportedly caused a fierce argument with Dike, a development that degenerated into a fight before the victim was stabbed in the chest, Punch writes.

Dike reportedly bled to death before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was confirmed dead by doctors.

The source, who identified himself as Dengi, said, “The woman (Ifeoma Ekeozor) is a woman leader in the APC, while the man, whose campaign posters were being posted, is also of the same political party, but they belong to different factions of the party.

“The young man pasting the campaign poster was Chimezie Dike from the Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo State. The boy came to the street to paste the posters of a politician running for an election.

“In the process, the son of the woman leader began to quarrel with him and within a short time, the son of the woman stabbed Chimezie. He (Chimezie) died before he got to the hospital.”

The eyewitness added that a group of policemen was currently at the hospital, where Henry Ekeozor, who was also injured during the fight, was admitted for treatment.