Man Slumps, Dies while Making a Phone Call [Video]

A man reportedly slumped and died while making a phone call along the road at the Lagos Island market on Saturday.

An eyewitness said operators of the ambulance called in to evacuate his body, declined, saying they don’t carry corpses.

According to Instablog9ja, some numbers from his phone contact list were also called with no success.

After going through his personal identification document, his name was discovered to be Chike Henry Okonyia.

The cause of his sudden death remains unclear.

Check out a video of the incident below.

