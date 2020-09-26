Man shot dead in Mosque

A stray bullet was said to have shot and killed a young worshipper at Sultan Muhammadu Bello Mosque on Friday as one Sergeant Bello Muhammad attached to the Sultan Palace allegedly opened fire to disperse a crowd.

According to the eye witness accounts, the incident happened shortly after the Juma’at prayer which was followed by special prayers for the country.

“After the prayer session, Governor Tambuwal, gave money which resulted to a fracas between the area boys and the policeman opened fire in the air to disperse them.

“The boy, Abdulrahman Aminu, 18, who was among the worshippers that said their Juma’at prayers at the mosques was shot by a stray bullet on the neck and died instantly.

“Another man was shot on the leg but is still alive,” a source said

The unnamed source added that after the incident, some youth stormed the palace, demanding that the policeman be released to them but he (the policeman) was locked in a room until when some policemen came and took him away.

