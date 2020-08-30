Man shot dead as Black Lives Matter Protesters clash with Trump supporters

A man has been shot dead in Oregon as a procession of supporters of President Trump clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland.

The identity of the victim is yet to be released and it not yet clear whether the shooting was directly linked to the clashes which broke out in a downtown area of the besieged city.

Portland has become a focus for demonstrations against police brutality and racism since the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May triggered a wave of national and international outrage.

The latest pro-Trump rally was on the third Saturday in a row.

In a statement, Portland police said: “Portland Police officers heard sounds of gunfire from the area of Southeast 3rd Avenue and Southwest Alder Street. They responded and located a victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.”

The man did not survive, they said.

The incident comes as Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha, Wisconsin, the scene of the fatal shooting of a black man, Jacob Blake by police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

