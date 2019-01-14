Man Shoots Wife, 2 Sons Dead over Alleged Infidelity

The Edo State Police Command has nabbed a 35-year-old man, simply identified as Uwaila, the murder of his wife and two sons.

The dastardly incident reportedly happened on Sunday at Ovbiogie village in the Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

The suspect, who is now in police custody, said his wife had accused him of having extramarital affairs and threatened to also go out with other men.

According to Uwaila, he drove out of the house in anger and came back to see that his wife had locked herself and his sons inside one of the rooms.

He added that he shot through the door and the bullets hit them on the bed.

The state Police Commissioner, Hakeem Odumosun, who visited the scene, said the suspect would be charged to court after the investigation had been concluded.

The corpses have since been evacuated the corpses to an undisclosed mortuary.