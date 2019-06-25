Man Sets Self on Fire after Shooting Colleague Dead

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Man Sets Self on Fire after Shooting Colleague Dead

Jordan’s Ministry of Interior on Monday said a man has shot his colleague to death at a private hospital in al-Karak province before setting himself on fire.

Another man was badly injured in the shooting, the ministry’s Public Security Department said in a statement.

The statement added that several others were being treated after they suffered from suffocation.

Al-Ghad newspaper reported that the incident took place at the Italian hospital in al-Karak, where the shooter works at the laboratory.

Al-Karak province is located around 130 kilometres south of the Jordanian capital Amman.

The shooter is still alive while an investigation is underway, the statement added.

,

Related Posts

‘Not My Type’ – Trump Hits Out at Rape Accuser Again

June 25, 2019

Sudan Restores Internet…for Only One Man

June 25, 2019

Legendary Mexican Rescue Dog, Which Saved 12 Lives, Retires after 9 Years Duty

June 25, 2019

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *