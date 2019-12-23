Man sets own son, daughter on fire over ‘witchcraft’

The Plateau State Police Command has announced that one Nyam Choji of Shen village of Jos South Local Government Area of the state, set ablaze his son and daughter over alleged witchcraft.

This comes a day after a man in Ebonyi hacked his children to death on allegations that they were possessed.

Confirming the incident, the acting Police Public Relation Officer of the Command (PPRO), ASP Uba Gabriel, gave the names of the victim as Godsgift Nyam (11) and Mary Nyam (5). He said the incident occurred on Friday.

“From the information we got, the father of the victims and children of Mai Anguwa of the area were the perpetrators of the act. They are now at large but we have mounted 24 hours surveillance in the area to track them down, ” he said in a Daily trust report.

According to the police, the victims were admitted to Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos.

In a swift reaction to the development, the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), in a statement signed by its chairperson in the state, Jennifer Yarima, condemned the act, describing it as a human rights violation against minors, Daily Trust writes.

The group called on Governor Simon Bako Lalong to follow up the case to the logical conclusion to ensure Justice for the victims.