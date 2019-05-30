Man Sets Himself on Fire Near White House

A yet-to-be identified man set himself on fire at the Ellipse in Washington, D.C.

This was revealed by US Secret Service on their official Twitter handle on Wednesday, saying its personnel jumped on the scene to render first aid.

“At approximately 12:20 p.m. a man lit himself on fire on the Ellipse near 15th and Constitution Ave., Secret Service personnel are on scene assisting National Park Service and US Park Police in rendering first aid,” the tweet reads.”

The man’s condition and motive were not clear but emergency responders took the man to a hospital

The Ellipse is under the jurisdiction of the National Park Service and is where the National Christmas Tree is displayed.

It is not yet clear why the man decided to immolate himself, and so close to the White House.

