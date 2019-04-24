Man Sets Family-of-Eight on Fire after Lover Dumped Him in Ondo

A lovelorn man in Ondo State allegedly set his girlfriend’s family on fire after she ended the relationship.

Deji Adenuga, also known as Dakar, on Tuesday caused mayhem after he set the family of eight ablaze on Adetuwo Street, Igbodigo town, in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State.

It was further learnt that five of the victims died while three others were receiving treatment at the Trauma Centre, Ondo town, Ondo State.

Adenuga was reportedly dating a girl in the family, identified only as Titi, but she later called off the relationship.

Unable to bear the pain, the suspect was alleged to have set the room where the family lived ablaze.

A source said,

“What happened today (Tuesday) was shocking. The man (Adenuga) almost wiped out an entire family early this morning.

“He was angry because the girl (Titi) he was dating said she was no more interested in the relationship. In order to deal with the girl, he poured petrol in the room where all members of her family were sleeping and set them ablaze.

“He actually missed his target because the girl was not in the room at the time he set the room ablaze.

“Eight members of the family were severely burnt. Five of them have been confirmed dead, while the remaining three were rushed to the Trauma Centre, Ondo, where they are receiving treatment.”

The source noted that the suspect fled the town after the act, adding that his whereabouts were unknown to residents.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, Mr Femi Joseph, confirmed the incident, an investigation had begun.