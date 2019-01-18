Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Killing Morgan Freeman’s Relative

Lamar Davenport has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter in New York City.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, prosecutors say 33-year-old Davenport stabbed his girlfriend E’Dena Hines multiple times in August 2015 while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. He was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in May. And during his sentencing hearing Thursday, he issued an apology, saying, “I don’t remember what happened.”

Hines, who is Morgan Freeman’s step-granddaughter, was an aspiring actress and played a small role in the 2015 movie 5 Flights Up along with Freeman and Diane Keaton.

After the news of her death surfaced, Freeman said in a statement after her death that “the world will never know her artistry and talent.” And his publicist noted that while Hines was Freeman’s step-granddaughter, he referred to her as his granddaughter.

