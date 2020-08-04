Man rejects daughter for having blue eyes!

In a rather bizarre incident in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, a little girl has allegedly been rejected by her father because she has blue eyes.

A Facebook user, Alabi Rukayat Oyindamola, shared the girl’s story which according to her, occurred during the Eid break.

She further claimed that the father also rejected the girl’s late sister because of their blue eyes.

Sharing photos of the girl, she wrote:

“Hello! I travelled to Ilorin this Eid period and I saw this small girl she lives around my house(ilorin). Her name is Kaosara she is 8years of age, she is an indigen, she also has a junior sister Hassanat (kehinde). her taiwo is late due to lack of proper care and and rejection from the father because she has special qualities(her blue eyes). Her mother’s name is Risiqot.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

