Man proposes to girlfriend by animating self into her favourite Disney movie [Video]

A Boston filmmaker Lee Loechler got a ‘Yes’ from his girlfriend Sthuthi David, after ingeniously ‘hacking’ into her favourite movie, Disney’s animated “Sleeping Beauty” to propose to her.

The American man who spent six months altering the animation of the film’s most iconic scene and also changing the characters to look like him and his girlfriend, brought in their family members and loved ones to watch the movie with them.

Loechler wrote on YouTube;

“It’s not every day you get to propose to your High School sweetheart. For the past six months, I’ve been working with an illustrator to animate my girlfriend and myself into her favourite movie, ‘Sleeping Beauty.’ On 12/30/19 I popped the question in a theatre filled with our friends and family.”

The video was shared by the Art House Convergence on Thursday, January 8.

An email attached to the video read;

“On December 30, a young man rented the Coolidge Screening Room for a surprise proposal to his girlfriend. ‘Sleeping Beauty’ is her favourite film, so he hired someone to animate a fake ending where they become the main characters and his onscreen character tosses a ring for him to ‘catch’ in real life. He went to great lengths to make this seem like a real screening, even making fake movie tickets (so the girlfriend actually unwittingly invited HIM to her own proposal), and got strangers from Reddit to show up so it wouldn’t just be her family in the room.”

The proposal got quite magical after Loechler’s illustrated self posed the engagement ring to his real-life self, after which he went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend who is a cardiologist.

Check out the video below…