Man, posing as Police Commissioner, dupes Oshiomhole of N12.5m

The Edo State Police Command on Thursday paraded a 41-year-old man, Monday Clement Shola who posed as the state Commissioner of police to extort the sum of N12.5 million from the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole.

Edo Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor who paraded the suspect said forty one year old Ishola Clement of Lucky Way Upper Mission Extension Benin city has been posing as commissioner of police Edo state by sending text messages to unsuspecting individuals and extorting from them.

He was arrested on 23rd of February 2020. He uses telephone numbers 9mobile 08177495359 and Glo 08158717400 for his nefarious activities.

Speaking with journalists, Monday said he was formerly Senior Special Assistant to the state government under Oshiomole regime.

“I know it’s a fraud I impersonated the commissioner of police by using one of my SIM cards to call the person to say I am the Commissioner of Police and that a particular person called clement should be given attention for all he has done for him just for me to be recognized and to be called by the person.

“Eventually, the person called me to his office and I explained everything to him, how I was arrested and some stuffs like that. So he now said I should drop my account number.

“I met with the person one on one in Abuja and I came back to Benin. About four days later he credited my account with N2.5 million. I think he sent somebody to go and pay the money into two separate accounts but the person mistakenly paid the two monies into the same account and obviously it was the account I sent to him. Forty minutes later I received alert of another N10 million making N12.5 million,” he said

According to him, since he was in Benin he didn’t know what to do.

“He (Oshiomole) called me to ask if I have seen what he sent, I said I don’t know how much he sent and that I will check and get back to him. Later I called him back to say I have seen it. Then he also used the other line which I used earlier to tell me to give me attention. He called the line to tell the person that he has regarded that person for him to defend his name while he is not in town. So eventually, I never knew that N2.5 million was for me and the N10 million was for another account.

“It was two days after the money was sent that I went to bank and I understand that my account was blocked. The bank said I should return the N10 million that it was mistakenly sent to my account. We did that and we returned the money. I bought a Toyota Camry spider with the money,” he said.

He added that he deceived the National Chairman by telling him lies that the state government arrested him during the fracas at Benin Airport when comrade visited the city for the burial of the mother of a former member of the federal House of Representatives.

“I told him that the state government arrested me and it was true, I was arrested for being at the venue of the Airport incident on Saturday between Oshiomole faction and Obaseki faction but the truth was that I wasn’t there I just capitalised on the situation.

“He didn’t know I fraudulently collected the money from him because it was through another number that I impersonated the commissioner of police that he should give me attention because I was arrested,” he said.