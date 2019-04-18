Man Posing as Army Major Nabbed in Delta

A fake Army Major, one Blessing Emelor, ran out of luck after he was arrested by the Delta State Police Command.

Emelor was arrested on 6th April 2019, by officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ekpan Divisional Headquarters in Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State.

The Command’s Acting Police Public Relations, ASP Orisewejie Chuks, said in a statement the suspect was arrested along the along Warri Axis.

“The suspect has been making the overture for the past three years to endear him to unsuspecting members of the public and enjoy ‘Esprit-de-corps’ from members of the Armed Forces and the Police.

“The suspect, who had confessed to the crime has been handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Asaba and would be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.”

ASP Chuks cautioned members of the public to report any person they found impersonating either the Military or the Nigeria Police.