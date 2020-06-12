Man nabbed over murder of pregnant woman

emmanuelNewsNo Comment on Man nabbed over murder of pregnant woman

The Oyo State Police Command in Oyo State has arrested a suspect linked with the murder of Azeezat Somuyiwa, a pregnant woman who was killed on June 5 in Ibadan.

Newsmen report that Somuyiwa was killed by hoodlums who smashed her head with a stone at her rented apartment at Aba Ijefun in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, disclosed the arrest on Thursday in Ibadan, the state capital.

He also gave update on the case of Barakat Bello, an 18-year-old student of the Department of Science Laboratory Technology, Federal College of Animal Health and Production, Ibadan, was also raped and stabbed to death by hoodlums in her father’s residence at Kara Akinyele area on May 31.

“A suspect has been arrested with respect to Somuyiwa’s murder and we are currently on that of Bello.

“The police are intensifying efforts to arrest other suspects linked with both incidents,” Fadeyi said.

The police spokesman said that the suspect in the Somuyiwa murder was providing useful information that would assist the police in their investigation.

, ,

Related Posts

Akwa Ibom rejects FG’s rice

June 12, 2020

COVID-19: PTF denies fixing June 21 for resumption of flights

June 12, 2020

COVID-19: Nigeria toll hits 14,554 after record 681 new cases

June 12, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply