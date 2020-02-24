Man nabbed for raping 6 boys, aged 10 to 14, in Anambra

A man has been arrested in Anambra State for allegedly raping six boys, aged between 10 and 14 years.

According to the police in Anambra, the suspect’s, one Emmanuel Bassey, stock-in-trade was to lure and forcefully defile underaged boys.

Bassey allegedly molested the boys at different locations in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed, in the state in a press release said the suspect was arrested following a tip-off.

“Following a tip-off, Police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka arrested one Emmanuel Bassey (38) of Abi LGA of Cross Rivers State but resident at Ngozika Housing Estates, Awka,” the statement read.

“Suspect allegedly had unlawful carnal knowledge against the order of nature with over six small boys of between 10 and 14 years on different occasions.

“Suspect has equally made a voluntary confessional statement to the police and blamed his act on demons.”

Mohammed said the victims had been taken to the hospital for medical examination.

He added,

“Consequently, the Commissioner of Police, John Abang, has ordered for immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation after which suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.”