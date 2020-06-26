Man nabbed for killing wife, dumping body in well

The Katsina State Police command on Thursday arrested one Abdulrahman Abdulkarim, 40, for allegedly killing his wife and dumping the corpse in an abandoned well.

The police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

“On June 14, at about 02:00 hours, a distress call was received that one Abdulrahaman Abdulkarim, 40, of Madabu village, Dabawa in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the state, killed his junior wife, one Wasila Sada, 19, and dumped her dead body in a well,” Isah said.

He said that consequently, the DPO, Dutsinma division, led a team of detectives to the scene, and were able to recover the body.

“They took the body to the general hospital in Dutsinma, where she was confirmed dead by the attending physician after post mortem examination,” he said.

Isah added that the suspect had been arrested and was assisting the police in their investigation.

