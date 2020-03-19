Man nabbed for digging up grave of Kobe Bryant and daughter, Gigi

Reports are swirling in the US media that a yet to be identified young man has been arrested for allegedly digging up the grave of Kobe Bryant and his late daughter, Gigi.

Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gigi died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, back in January 2020.

And now MTO News reports that the man snuck onto the private gravesite with tools and began digging.

Police say that the man peeled back the grass and began digging – and he dug fairly deep into the ground.

MTO obtained exclusive images showing police putting the man in handcuffs and taking photos of the crime scene.

The unidentified male had been seen wearing knee pads, and carrying equipment that he used to dig through the area where he believed Kobe and Gianna had been laid to rest.

The 41-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers basketball star died alongside his daughter and six other persons on Jan 26, 2020.

Officials with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of the crash near Las Virgenes Rd and Willow Glen St in Calabasas at around 10 am after a fire broke out.

Kobe was survived by a wife, Vanessa Laine Bryant, three daughters, and aged parents.

Meanwhile, USA Today disputes that it was Kobe’s gravesite that was being dug.