Man nabbed for burning 10-yr-old boy with hot knife in Ogun

The police in Ogun State have arrested one Mr Badmus Folarin, for allegedly burning a 10-year-old boy with a hot knife.

Police said Folarin, in Owode, in Yewa South Local Government area of the state, admitted to punishing the boy because he opened a tin of Milo belonging to his mother and licked out of it.

A statement by the Ogun State Police Command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday, confirmed that the suspect was arrested following a distress call received by the DPO of Owode Egbado division, SP Olabisi Elebutte.

He said the concerned neighbours “were hearing a sorrowful crying of a young boy at 12, Elegushi Street, Owode Yewa.”

Consequent upon this, the DPO had reportedly detailed the patrol team to the scene where the young boy was seen lying down helplessly with serious injuries all over his body.

On enquiry, Oyeyemi informed that the police discovered that “the suspect put a knife on fire and when the knife was red-hot, he applied it to the buttock of the young boy thereby inflicting a second degree injury on the innocent boy.”

While being questioned by the police, the suspect, Oyeyemi added,

“alleged that the victim, who is living with the family. opened a tin of ‘Milo tea’ belonging to his mother and licked from it.”

According to him, the boy had been immediately rushed to OreOfe hospital by the police for medical attention, as the suspect was arrested and detained.

The suspect will be transferred to the Anti-Human and Anti-Child Labour Unit of the command for more investigations and possible prosecution.

