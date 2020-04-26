Man nabbed for axing father to death

The Police in Anambra State have arrested a man for allegedly killing his 70-year-old father in Unuchiana village, Aguata Local Government Area of the state.

Chigorom Ezeofor, 37, who is said to be struggling with mental illness, killed his father with an axe in the wee hours of the morning.

Confirming the incident in a statement, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed, said: “Today 25/04/2020 at about 9:45am, one Mr Timothy Ezeofor ‘m’ of Umuezegoro Kindred Unuchiana Village reported at Aguata Police Station that at about 8:am of same day, his Elder Brother named Godwin Ezeofor ‘m’ Aged 70years of the same address was allegedly murdered by his son, one Chigorom Ezeofor ‘m’ aged about 37 years of the same address using Axe.

“Following the report, Police Operatives attached to Aguata Division led by the DPO CSP Ayeni Oluwadare mobilised to scene, the victim was photographed and rushed to the hospital where he was certified dead by a medical Doctor and corpse deposited at the Hospital mortuary for autopsy.”

Mohammed said the suspect who “looks insane” was arrested and taken to the station for discreet investigation to ascertain the reasons for the murder.

