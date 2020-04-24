Man kills wife days after their wedding

A man has landed in police net for allegedly killing his wife days after their marriage.

Alasan Audu, 30, was arrested by the police in Jigawa State for allegedly killing his wife days after their marriage.

Spokesman of the command, SP Abdu Jinjiri, confirmed the incident in Dutse on Thursday, saying the incident happened on the 21/4/2020 at about 0800hrs at Kankarelu village in Ringim Local Government Area.

He explained that one Hansa’u Audu, 17-year-old, a wife to one Alasan Audu, 30, of the same address was found dead in her matrimonial room twenty days after their wedding.

The spokesman said the Police took it to the hospital where it was confirmed dead by a medical doctor.

According to him, the suspect, who confessed committing the crime during interrogation, was not the one the deceased prepared to get married to.

“At about 0400hrs, I went to her (the deceased) as a husband, but she turned my request down.

“I then used force on her to satisfy my sexual desire” the suspect reportedly said.

Jinjiri said the case was still under investigation and will be taken to court for prosecution.