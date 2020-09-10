Man kills 17-yr-old stepson for competing for wife’s love

A 40-year-old man identified as Usman Sama’ila man has allegedly murdered his 17-year-old stepson over the distraction of his wife’s love.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) State command SC. Adamu Shehu confirmed the incident which happened at Tsakuwama Village in Miga Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

He said the incident occurred on 14th August 2020, when the suspect allegedly took his stepson, Adamu Gambo to a farm and strangled him to death.

Adamu said the NSCDC personnel in the area succeeded in arresting the suspect and he confessed to having committed the crime after interrogation.

He said the suspect narrated that he decided to kill the boy because he was a distraction into their love affairs and he wants his wife to give him all her love and attention.

According to the mother of the child, her husband (Sama’ila) attempted several times to strangle the child due to the intense dislike of the child but didn’t succeed.

The NSCDC said investigations are still ongoing.

