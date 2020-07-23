Man jailed for threatening to bomb NASS, NNPC

A man who threatened to bomb the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, assets over COVID-19 palliatives, has been sentenced to two years imprisonment on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and attempt to bomb.

A Magistrate’s Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, passed the judgement, but with an option of fine to the convict for being a first offender.

Adeoye, 35, from Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State, had pleaded guilty to the offences brought by the Department of State Services, DSS, before the Lokoja Magistrate’s Court 2, presided over by A. S. Ibrahim.

DSS prosecuting officer, O. A. Yahaya, said the accused had threatened the Presidential Task Force Team on COVID-19, demanding for palliatives for himself and his group or risk the bombing of the National Assembly and the NNPC.

Following his guilty plea, and his plea of allocotos, the trial judge convicted the accused under Section 397 of the Kogi State Penal code.

Having pleaded guilty to the offence as a student, the only surviving son of his father, and his promise not to repeat same, the trial judge sentenced Godwin Adeoye to two years imprisonment with option of fine on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and plan to bomb National Assembly and the NNPC.

Meanwhile, the DSS prosecutor said they are reviewing the judgement to know whether to go on appeal as the sentence was too lenient.

