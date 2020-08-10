Man in police net for murder of Gov Obiano’s in-law

The Anambra State Police Command on Sunday arrested a man for the alleged murder of Azubuike Ekwegbalu, Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Security.

Ekwegbalu, 43, and an indigene of Ogbunike in Oyi Local Government Area of the state, was younger brother to Governor Obiano’s wife, Mrs. Ebelcukwu Obiano.

He was stabbed to death with a kitchen knife at his residence at Commissioners Quarters within the state capital, Awka.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Mohammed said in a statement: “On the 9/8/2020 at about 1:30am, there was a report of alleged murder of one Azuibuike Ekwegbalu ‘m’ aged 43 years, native of Ogbunike in Oyi LGA but resident at the Commissioners quarters Awka.

“Following the report, Local Government Area of the state Police detectives attached to B’ Division Awka led by the DPO CSP Emma Ogbuanya visited the scene and rushed victim who was found in a pool of his blood to COOUTH Awka for medical attention where he was certified dead by the medical doctor on arrival. Corpse was deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

“Meanwhile, a careful observation on the deceased body revealed stab wounds while a blood stained Kitchen knife was also recovered as Exhibit at the scene.”

Mohammed added that one suspect who was in the premises has been arrested and case is under investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

