Man in hot water after blowing house rent on sports betting

A Nigerian man has landed in deep sh*t after losing his house rent to sports betting.

The man identified as @firstofhisman took to Twitter to narrate how he toiled hard before getting part of his house rent which is due on the 20th of December.

In a bid to get the complete sum, he turned to sports betting to raise the remaining cash with what he has already.

Unfortunately, it didn’t go as planned…

Read his post below.

“God!!! I’m ruined Been trying to pay up for our rent since last month but couldn’t gather the money. Out of 150k my mum and I were able to gather 94k, and we pleaded with our landlord to give us till 20th. Out of frustration with no help on sight I decided to bet with the money”

