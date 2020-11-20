Man hit by stray bullet from men in Gbajabiamila’s convoy

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has said that someone was hit by a stray bullet after the security men in his convoy opened fire to disperse some men obstructing their movement.

Gbajabiamila said the incident occurred after he stopped his convoy to exchange pleasantries with some newspaper vendors he had known since moving to Abuja.

The Speaker who shared on his official Twitter handle said he was informed about the man hit by the bullet after he had gotten to his destination.

He wrote:

“A horrible incident has taken place. This evening as I left the national assembly, I stopped as usual to exchange pleasantries with the newspaper vendors at the corner. Many of them have known me since I first moved to Abuja and it was a friendly exchange.

“Unfortunately, after the convoy set out in continuation of movement, unidentified men obstructed the convoy which got the attention of security men in the convoy who shot into the air to disperse them.

“Some hours later, after getting to our destination, it was brought to my attention that someone was hit by a stray bullet, contrary to an earlier report by men in the convoy that they applied their security discretion to shoot in the air.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

