Man Hauled to Court for Biting Wife over Text Message

A 42-year-old man, Philip Esangbedo, who allegedly bit his wife on her forehead and little finger was, on Thursday, arraigned before an Ijede Magistrates’ Court in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

Philip allegedly bit his wife Terry during a misunderstanding about a text message sent to her mobile telephone.

The suspect, who has been married since 2004, was arraigned on two counts of unworthy conduct and assault, though he pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, Inspector Aminu Isaac, told the court that the misunderstanding arose from a text message Philip saw on his wife’s mobile telephone, which read, ‘If your husband dies, can you live?’

According to him, the message prompted the husband to conclude that the wife was planning to kill him.

According to the prosecutor, the husband alleged that he had seen similar messages on the wife’s phone at different times in the past, adding that the messages originated from the wife’s old schoolmate.

The prosecutor alleged that Philip conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by inflicting injuries on his wife – offences which are punishable under Section 168 (d) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015.

The presiding magistrate, Mrs A. Oshodi-Makanju, who listened to arguments from both parties, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties, who must live within the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case till July 11, 2019.