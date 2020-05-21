Man gifts girlfriend cake for finally farting in his presence after 3 years

As far as relationship quirks go, this takes the cake! Okay, a man got his girlfriend of three years cake for finally farting in his presence.

Kaylie Warren, 21, farted in front of her boyfriend Ryan McErlean, and he bought her a cheesecake following the agreement they had one month into dating.

It turns out that during the start of their relationship, the couple from Queensland, Australia made an agreement, with Kaylie promising Ryan not to ever fart in front of him, and if she did, he would give her a sweet treat.

Kaylie finally broke the agreement during isolation, and 24-year-old Ryan bought her a cheesecake with a sweet message.

According to Ryan, Kaylie let out the fart one night while in bed with him.

To celebrate the incredible milestone, he gifted her a cheesecake, which read:

“Took you 3 years congratulations for finally farting!”

Mr McErlean, who is lead singer and guitarist of three-piece band Club Roulette said:

“With me, it was like three hours, or maybe a matter of days.

“But Kaylie is more polite when it comes to that sort of thing, so maybe a month or two into our relationship when I hadn’t heard one yet I said it to assure her it was alright to do – it was to break the ice.

“Three years of extreme reluctance and denial later, she finally slipped up. I spent $40 AUD on the cake and Kaylie started laughing when she saw it, she thought it was incredible.

“When I bought the cake the guy in the shop was surprisingly chilled about it, said he’d had weirder requests. But I wrote it down instead of saying it because there were other people in the shop and I was afraid of strange looks.

“I was really surprised it went that viral.

“People were bragging about how quickly they farted in front of people, it’s good to get your mind off the situation we’re in I guess – if a fart cake does that then I’ve done my job.”

He shared a photo of the cake on Facebook, writing that he was filled with “pure surprise and joy.”

Kaylie Warren also said:

“When I saw the cake, it was the funniest thing ever.

“At first I didn’t want him to post it on Facebook because I thought it was embarrassing, but a lot of couples can relate to it.

“A lot of girls have been tagging their boyfriends, asking whether they can have a cake too.”

Just great, don’t you think?

You also bet it’s not the kinda fart that ruins the air…Lol.

So tell us, would you fart in front of your bae?