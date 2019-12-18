Man embarrassed by pastor while proposing to his girlfriend, finally reacts

A Nigerian man who was seen in a viral video being stopped rather cruelly by a pastor from proposing to his girlfriend during a wedding service has finally spoken out.

Emokpae Ehis became a viral sensation after a video of his failed proposal went viral on social media over the weekend.

In the viral video, Ehis was seen kneeling in front of the church as he popped the question to his girlfriend who was the Chief Bride’s Maid at the wedding service.

While he was still on his knees, the officiating minister walked to him to stop him from proposing to the lady, saying “we don’t do that here.”

The pastor told Ehis he ought to have gotten his consent before proposing to the lady during the service.

Reacting to the viral video, Ehis said he has been in a relationship with his girlfriend, Gloria, for over seven months, and he decided to propose to her at her elder sister’s wedding which held at Souls Harvester at Udu road in Delta state.

Ehis, however, revealed that the lady has accepted his proposal, and shared photos on his Facebook page.

He wrote:

“I am the guy that got engaged and this took place in Soul Harvesters Church. My name is Ehis Emokpae. I didn’t regret and will never regret any of my act.

“I am so happy I engaged her in the presence of God and her biological parents was right there and the pastor is just a spiritual father. I am the guy and the family know me very well..

She accepted the ring that’s what matters to me. The bride is the elder sister to the girl I engaged.

“The pastor said it was the church doctrine not to do that. I have been quiet for days about this issue because i dont want to judge a man of God to the public… But the case is out anyway.

“The last prayer for that service was taking place already. The consent of a pastors is not needed before proposing to his member. She needs to accept getting married to you before reaching out to their various pastors. I see no wisdom in such act… Engaging your girl in the presence of God is the best thing as a Christian..

“I dont believe that was the church doctrine. It was the pastors doctrine… And another thing, I wasn’t stealing someone else’s show. The pastor to the groom’s church wasn’t happy about what the brides pastor did in that service.

“Right in the service people where congratulating the both of us. Please nobody should insult the pastor or the church Souls Harvester… I just want people to get the clear picture of what happened.”

See his Facebook post here.