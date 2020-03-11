Man electrocuted while charging mobile phone

A man, simply identified as Barisuka, has been electrocuted while charging his phone in his home in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital.

A friend of the deceased, Emmanuel Alagiri Jnr, who shared the story online, said the deceased placed the phone on his body and slept off on Monday, 9 March 2020.

It was later discovered that he was electrocuted in the process.

“Avoid putting phone on ur body when charging, he was electrocuted. This one happen in my yard at port Harcourt, the black wounded spot on his hand is the place where the electric current tear.

I can’t stop crying, it so ridiculously and unbelievable that you were electrocuted by leakage USB cable when charging your phone,it seems to me that its manipulation. But it real that you were shock by your USB charger. RIP My brother my talking mate” a bereaved Emmanuel wrote.