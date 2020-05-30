Man electrocuted few weeks to wedding

A rather tragic tale unfolded in Abia State after a middle-aged man identified simply as Chukwudi, died after he was electrocuted.

The incident was said to have occurred at Opobo road of the Ogbor Hills axis of the commercial nerve of the state, TheNation writes.

It was gathered that the deceased whose traditional marriage was some weeks ahead after discovering that there was light in his neighbourhood while there was no electricity supply in his apartment started looking for a ladder to apparently switch to the next active line.

Sources say while he was on the electric pole trying to rectify the problem, electricity was restored back on the former line.

“While on top of the pole, he was said to have rested his ladder on an electric-powered barbwire which triggered electric shock when the public power was restored.

“He was trapped between the pole and the electrified barbwire, making it difficult for him to escape or even for people to come to his immediate rescue and by the time he was eventually brought down, he was dead,” an unnamed source stated.

