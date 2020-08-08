Man drowns in Kano Pond

A 27-year-old man, Abubakar Salisu, has drowned while bathing in a pond at Rangaza, Inusawa village in Ungogo Local Government Area of Kano State.

This was confirmed in a statement signed by Malam Saidu Mohammed, Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Fire Service, saying Salisu died Friday morning.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Shehu at about 8.22 a.m., that Salisu’s body was found floating in a pond.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 8.29 a.m.

“The team could only rescue the corpse which was taken to Sanusi General Hospital,” the statement said, adding that the cause of the death was being investigated.

