Man drops dead a day after getting a job

A young man has lost his life mysteriously just a day after he secured a new job.

According to a narrative by his close friend, the man identified as Abodam, reportedly complained of headache and sadly passed away some hours later. It is not clear if he received any form of medical attention after complaining of the symptoms.

He wrote:

“My guy has been stressing for a job for the past 3 years after Uni, only to get a job and die the next day. Hmmm RIP Abodam.

“Heard he was supposed to start immigration training yesterday and he complained about headache, that’s all”

See his tweet below

My guy has been stressing for a job for the past 3 years after Uni, only to get a job and die the next day. Hmmm RIP Abodam. 💔💔 — Harden (@_bernvrd) December 15, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

