Man drags 15-yr-old daughter through streets for skipping school

The Nasarawa State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps [NSCDC] has apprehended a 56-year-old man and father of 15 children, Dahiru Inusa, for allegedly chaining and dragging his 15- years-old daughter on the street in Lafia, the state capital.

Inusa, who was arrested at Bukan-Sidi area of Lafia on Wednesday, December 4, said he was trying to tame his daughter who became wayward and refused to go to school.

The NSCDC commandant in the state, Mr Muhammad Mahmoud-Fari said the suspect will be charged to court for attempted murder, child abuse and torture.

“This is a case of a father chaining and dragging his biological daughter on the street in the name of instilling discipline in her. We all must join hands to fight this menace in our society,” he said.

“Just yesterday (Thursday), we had the case of a 75- year-old man who defiled a three-year-old child.”

Inusa admitted committing the offence but said it was a mistake. He alleged that his daughter was fond of absconding from school and associating with bad friends.

He said:

“I was angered by the fact that some girls were influencing her negatively and it was the anger that pushed me into making the mistake of putting her in chains. I was only trying to make her take me to her friends and not to harm her. I am begging my daughter and the government to forgive me.”