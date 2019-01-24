Man Divorces Wife Over Support for Buhari

The 2019 presidential race took a rather personal turn this week after a man divorced his wife for insisting on voting for a candidate other than his.

The man, identified as Abdullahi Yadau, told the BBC Hausa that he had divorced his wife, Hafsat Suleiman, after she kept asserting that “President Muhammadu Buhari will be reelected in 2019.”

According to him, her staunch support for President Buhari had been a source of quarrel between them.

Yadua said with the consent of his parents, he decided to divorce her according to the Sharia legal system.

The BBC Hausa reported that it has been trying to reach Hafsat to get her own side of the divorce story but to no avail.

However her cousin, Ibrahim Suleiman, who spoke to BBC Hausa about what had happened between the couple vowed that “she would not return to his (Yadau’s) home.”

President Buhari is seeking a reelection to another four-year term in next month’s general election.

His major challenger is former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar who bears the presidential flag of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.