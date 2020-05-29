Man disappears after hacking student to death in Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command is on the trail of a man for allegedly hacking a student to death with cutlass in Nasarawa State.

A 25-year-old student, Yusuf Isah Adi was killed while he slept at his residence at Ugah in Lafia, the state capital.

A community leader, Mr. Musa Saidu, who confirmed the unfortunate incident, said Adi – a student at College of Health Science and Technology, Keffi – was attacked by one Rabiu Musa Omiya.

He said,

“The Police Special Anti Robbery Squad, came and apprehended two persons in connection to the crime in Ugah town and left.”

Musa Saidu alleged that Rabiu Isa Omiya went and attacked Yusuf, he hit him with a cutlass on his head and injured his younger brother before he fled.

Musa Saidu said that the assailant is on the run but the incident has been reported to the Police “C” Division.

The Police Public Relation Officer, Nasarawa state command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, confirmed the incident on Thursday, saying the command is on trail of the suspect.

