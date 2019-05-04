Man Dies Mysteriously on Wedding Eve

A rather bizarre incident is unfolding in Kogo State after a mechanic died in mysterious circumstances hours before his marriage.

The mechanic, Yahaya Abdul was found dead on Friday morning – 24 hours ahead of his scheduled marriage to his heartthrob.

The cause of his death was undisclosed, but relatives disclosed that he died at Omeda area in Anyigba, Kogi state.

The sad news was shared on Facebook by the deceased’s heartbroken brother, Baba Hassan Yusuf, as the family and friends grieve.

In other news, 3 missing children were found dead inside a parked car in the same Kogi State. The deceased were children of a former chairman of Okada Riders Association, Mr Jackson Bobo and they were declared missing on Thursday, WuzupNaija writes.

The missing children were found inside the car which has been reportedly parked outside the building for a very long time.

It was learnt that two of the deceased were his biological children, and the other young boy was in the custody of one of his wives.