Man dies, another hospitalised after drinking concoction prepared by Islamic cleric

A 27-year-old man has died after allegedly drinking a herbal mixture prepared by one Islamic cleric in Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

It is understood that the deceased, Mutiu Adekunle, and his colleague, Mr Olayiwola Opeyemi, were given the herbal mixture by one Alfa Nureni Suleiman.

They were then rushed to Royal Crown Hospital, Ijetu, Osogbo after they complained of discomfort shortly after drinking the mixture.

Efforts by doctors at the hospital to save Adekunle’s life were futile as he later died. Opeyemi, meanwhile, is hospitalised at the hospital where doctors are battling to save his life. It is not yet clear why the men met the cleric for the concoction.

Their boss, Mr Sanni Taofeek of Alwajud Street, Osogbo reported the incident to the Police around 11.15 pm on Sunday, a development which led to the arrest of Alfa Nureni Suleiman.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Osun State Police Command, Mrs Folasade Odoro, said the scene of the crime had been visited by the Police and the remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH), Osogbo for autopsy.