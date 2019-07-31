Man Dies after Dressing up in Mascot Costume

A man dressed in a mascot costume at an amusement park has died as a result of a heatwave sweeping Japan.

The 28-year-old died from heatstroke on Sunday evening in Hirakata Park, Osaka, after dancing for 20 minutes while wearing a 16kg (35lb) outfit. He becomes one of 11 people to have died amid soaring temperatures.

In response, the park has cancelled all events using mascot costumes.

Official figures revealed more than 5,000 people sought hospital treatment due to the heatwave in the last week

The part-time worker at Hirakata Park was dressed in an outfit to play the role of a fairy character who lives in the park, police were quoted by the Asahi Shimbun newspaper as saying.

He had been rehearsing on stage with other staff members when he lost consciousness, before he was rushed to hospital where he died.

In a statement, owners of the park, Keihan Leisure Service promised to “find the cause” of the incident and “work to prevent it from happening again”, the Japan Times said.

The highest temperatures, of around 37C, on Monday were recorded in Gifu Prefecture, central Japan, and Iwate Prefecture in the north of the country, the newspaper also reports. Some 80% of the country’s 926 temperature monitoring posts marked 30C or above, according to Japan’s meteorology agency.